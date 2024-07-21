Silent Hill: The Short Message Developer Hexadrive Announces New Horror Game

Niraya of ■■ slated for Q4 2025

Silent Hill: The Short Message developer Hexadrive announced a new horror game titled Niraya of ■■ ( ■■ no Niraya ) for the PC via Steam with a teaser trailer on July 18. The game is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company describes the game:

"Niraya of ■■" is a Japanese horror game inspired by the Buddhist beliefs of the Kamakura period. The game focuses on a unique system where players "avoid" the attacks of various monsters, rather than defeating or hiding from them. This, combined with the fear of exploring eerie environments and solving puzzles, is a major draw of the game.

Konami released Silent Hill: The Short Message as a free title for the PlayStation 5 on January 31.