Terminator Zero Anime Reveals Japanese Dub Cast (Updated)

Netflix revealed Japanese dub casts members for Skydance Animation and Production I.G 's Terminator Zero anime series. Update: The company also shared a visual:

© Netflix

The Japanese cast includes:

Image courtesy of Netflix

Terminator Zero

Netflix

will premiere worldwide onon August 29.

The series stars Timothy Olyphant as Terminator, André Holland as Malcolm Lee, Rosario Dawson as Kokoro, Sonoya Mizuno as Eiko, and Ann Dowd as The Prophet.

Mattson Tomlin ( Project Power , The Batman II ) is serving as the series' showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Skydance's David Ellison , Dana Goldberg , and Don Granger are the executive producers. Masashi Kudo is directing the anime at Production I.G .

The eight-episode series is part of the Terminator universe, but centers around new characters. Netflix describes the series' story:

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.

The company first ordered the series in 2021, and revealed a teaser in November 2023.

Update: Added visual.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web