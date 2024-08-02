Silent Witch Light Novels Get Anime

The Aniplex x Kadokawa Anime Matsuri livestream event on Friday revealed that author Matsuri Isora and artist Nanna Fujimi 's Silent Witch ( Silent Witch : Chinmoku no Majo no Kakushigoto ) light novel series is getting an anime. The event unveiled a visual:

Saya Aizawa stars as Monica Everett. The livestream shared a video comment from Aizawa:

The original novels debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in February 2020. Kadokawa began publishing the light novels in June 2021, and it released the seventh volume on February 9.

Tobi Tana launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC in July 2021. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 31.

Yen Press licensed the Silent Witch novels, and it describes the story:

Monica Everett, the Silent Witch , is the world's only practitioner of Voiceless Magic, a veritable heroine who single-handedly fended off the Black Dragon of legend. However, the young prodigy is actually…super-duper shy! Yup, turns out she only learned Voiceless Magic to avoid speaking in public. Ignorant of this, the Seven Sages have placed her on a top-secret mission to guard the Second Prince. Can Monica keep it together as she contends with both social interaction and the evils targeting the young royal?

Yen Press also licensed Tana, Isora, and Fujimi's Secrets of the Silent Witch manga.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.