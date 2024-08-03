Nights with a Cat Anime's 3rd Season Debuts in December

Main visual, character visuals also revealed

The staff of the anime of Kyuryu Z 's Nights with a Cat ( Yoru wa Neko to Issho ) manga revealed on Saturday that the anime's third season will debut online in December. The staff also revealed a main visual as well as character visuals for Chikuwa and Konbu.

The returning cast includes Ayahi Takagaki as Kyuruga, Satoshi Hino as Fuuta-kun, and Atsumi Tanezaki as Pi-chan.

The anime's first season premiered in August 2022. The season's 30th and final episode aired in January 2023. The show's second season debuted in March 2023 and also aired for 30 episodes. The anime's cast and staff returned for the second season. The anime is also available on its official

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When Fuuta comes home tired at night, all he wants to do is spend time with his new cat. All the mysterious habits and mannerisms of house cats are carefully reproduced in this relaxed and cute comedy about living with an adorable furball!

Kyuryu Z first posted the manga on a personal Twitter account, where it became a popular hit. Kadokawa is publishing the manga in print in Japan.



