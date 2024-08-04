News
Fate/Extra Record Game Reveals 2025 Release for Switch, PS5, PS4, Steam in New Video
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Type-Moon studio BB's Fate/Extra Record game, the remake of Marvelous Entertainment's Fate/Extra PlayStation Portable game, revealed its 2025 release for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, in a new video on Sunday.
◢◤ 2025年発売予定 ◢◤— 【公式】Fate/EXTRA Record (@FateEX_Record) August 4, 2024
Fateシリーズもう1つの原点が蘇る――
『Fate/EXTRA Record』
Nintendo Switch™/PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4/Steam®で発売決定！
#FateEX_Record pic.twitter.com/rwYhcglTbd
The game streamed a "Sneak Peek" video on July 22 and revealed that it will announce new information about the game at the "FGO Fes. 2024" event in Chiba on Sunday.The game was first announced in 2020, marking the Fate/Extra game's 10th anniversary. The announcement then did not reveal the new game's platform or release date.
Type-Moon studio BB director Kazuya Nino is the director and planner of the remake project. Nino was the producer for Fate/Extra, and also worked on the first Etrian Odyssey game. Arco Wada returns as character designer.
Marvelous Entertainment and Type-Moon released the Fate/Extra PlayStation Portable game in Japan in 2010. Aksys Games released the game in North America in November 2011. The Fate/Extra CCC companion game shipped in Japan on the PSP in March 2013. The games are set in an alternate science-fiction continuity of Type-Moon's Fate universe, often referred to by fans as the "Extraverse."
The games inspired SHAFT's 10-episode television anime Fate/Extra Last Encore in January 2018. Netflix began streaming the anime outside of Japan in June 2018. The three-episode Fate/Extra Last Encore: Illustrias Tendōsetsu (Illustrias Geocentrism) special then debuted in July 2018.
Marvelous released Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star, a new "Extraverse" game, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in November 2016. XSEED Games released the game in the West in January 2017, and on the PC and Switch in July 2017. Fate/EXTELLA LINK, an enhanced version of the game, shipped in Japan in June 2018, and XSEED Games released the game in March 2019.
Koei Tecmo launched the action RPG Fate/Samurai Remnant in Japan on September 28, and on September 29 outside of Japan. The game is available worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch.
Sources: Fate/Extra Record game's X/Twitter account, Den Fami Nico Gamer (福山幸司)