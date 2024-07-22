News
Fate/Extra Record Game Streams Sneak Peek Video, to Reveal New Information on August 4
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official YouTube channel of Type-Moon studio BB, the Type-Moon game and story development circle's latest game studio, started streaming a "Sneak Peek" video for its Fate/Extra Record game, the remake of Marvelous Entertainment's Fate/Extra PlayStation Portable game, on Monday. The video revealed that staff will reveal new information about the game on August 4, at the "FGO Fes. 2024" event in Chiba.
The game was first announced in 2020, marking the Fate/Extra game's 10th anniversary. The announcement then did not reveal the new game's platform or release date.
Type-Moon studio BB director Kazuya Nino is the director and planner of the remake project. Nino was the producer for Fate/Extra, and also worked on the first Etrian Odyssey game. Arco Wada returns as character designer.
Marvelous Entertainment and Type-Moon released the Fate/Extra PlayStation Portable game in Japan in 2010. Aksys Games released the game in North America in November 2011. The Fate/Extra CCC companion game shipped in Japan on the PSP in March 2013. The games are set in an alternate science-fiction continuity of Type-Moon's Fate universe, often referred to by fans as the "Extraverse."
The games inspired SHAFT's 10-episode television anime Fate/Extra Last Encore in January 2018. Netflix began streaming the anime outside of Japan in June 2018. The three-episode Fate/Extra Last Encore: Illustrias Tendōsetsu (Illustrias Geocentrism) special then debuted in July 2018.
Marvelous released Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star, a new "Extraverse" game, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in November 2016. XSEED Games released the game in the West in January 2017, and on the PC and Switch in July 2017. Fate/EXTELLA LINK, an enhanced version of the game, shipped in Japan in June 2018, and XSEED Games released the game in March 2019.
Koei Tecmo launched the action RPG Fate/Samurai Remnant in Japan on September 28, and on September 29 outside of Japan. The game is available worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch.