Fate/Extra Record Game Streams Sneak Peek Video, to Reveal New Information on August 4

The official YouTube channel of Type-Moon studio BB, the Type-Moon game and story development circle's latest game studio, started streaming a "Sneak Peek" video for its Fate/Extra Record game, the remake of Marvelous Entertainment 's Fate/Extra PlayStation Portable game, on Monday. The video revealed that staff will reveal new information about the game on August 4, at the "FGO Fes. 2024" event in Chiba.

© TYPE-MOON / studio BB All Rights Reserved.

Fate/Extra

The game was first announced in 2020, marking thegame's 10th anniversary. The announcement then did not reveal the new game's platform or release date.

Type-Moon studio BB director Kazuya Nino is the director and planner of the remake project. Nino was the producer for Fate/Extra , and also worked on the first Etrian Odyssey game. Arco Wada returns as character designer.

Marvelous Entertainment and Type-Moon released the Fate/Extra PlayStation Portable game in Japan in 2010. Aksys Games released the game in North America in November 2011. The Fate/Extra CCC companion game shipped in Japan on the PSP in March 2013. The games are set in an alternate science-fiction continuity of Type-Moon 's Fate universe, often referred to by fans as the "Extraverse."

The games inspired SHAFT 's 10-episode television anime Fate/Extra Last Encore in January 2018. Netflix began streaming the anime outside of Japan in June 2018. The three-episode Fate/Extra Last Encore: Illustrias Tendōsetsu (Illustrias Geocentrism) special then debuted in July 2018.

Marvelous released Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star , a new "Extraverse" game, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in November 2016. XSEED Games released the game in the West in January 2017, and on the PC and Switch in July 2017. Fate/EXTELLA LINK , an enhanced version of the game, shipped in Japan in June 2018, and XSEED Games released the game in March 2019.

Koei Tecmo launched the action RPG Fate/Samurai Remnant in Japan on September 28, and on September 29 outside of Japan. The game is available worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam , and Nintendo Switch.