Fate/Grand Order Game Marks 9th Anniversary with 3 Animated Shorts

Rouseact, Shaft, Hanabara Animation worked on shorts

Aniplex 's Fate/Grand Order smartphone game celebrated its ninth anniversary on Sunday with the release of three animated shorts during its "FGO Expo ～Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2024 9th Anniversary～" event. The three videos are themed after Japan, North America, and China. Rouseact animated the Japanese-themed animation, SHAFT animated the North American-themed animation and Hanabara Animation animated the Chinese-themed animation.

“nippon memoir”

“WANTED！”

“Food ＆ Adventure”

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

The game has inspired an arcade game, several anime adaptations, manga adaptations and spinoffs, stage plays, and more.