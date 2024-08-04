Love Live! Superstar!! Season 3 Unveils Promo Video, Staff, October 6 Debut

Cast unit Liella! perform opening, ending theme songs

The staff for the Love Live! Superstar!! anime unveiled the third season's new promotional video, staff listing, October 6 premiere, and key visual on Sunday. The idol unit Liella!, composed of the cast of the show, is performing the opening and ending songs for the new season. The songs will go on sale in a single on October 23.

Most of the staff is returning from the second season, but Gō Kurosaki replaces Yūki Iinuma as the CG director.

Love Live! Superstar!! season 3 will air on October 6 at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. EDT) on NHK 's E-Tele channel.

© Project Love Live! © Project Love Live! Superstar!!

Love Live! Superstar!!

The first season of thetelevision anime premiered onin July 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. streamed the series as it aired.

The anime's second season premiered on NHK Educational in July 2022.

Crunchyroll streams the anime in the U.K. and Ireland, and it describes the story:

The first students have arrived at Yuigaoka Girls' High School, a new academy built on the crossroads of Omotesando, Harajuku, and Aoyama. With no history, no upperclassmen to rely on, and no name to speak of, this school's totally starting from scratch!

In the midst of this, a team of five girls led by Kanon Shibuya discover “school idols.”

—I love singing! I really do! And I want to accomplish something with it!

So the hopes of these stars, still small in stature, begin to accumulate…and so begins the “School Idol Project” of five girls with a blank slate and infinite potential.