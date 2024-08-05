News
Tower of God Anime's 2nd Season Reveals 6 New Cast
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Tower of God anime revealed six more cast members on Sunday. The new cast appeared in the second season's fifth episode.
The newly announced cast are (image above from left to right):
- Jun Kasama as Novick
- Minako Kotobuki as Khun Ran
- Yuu Hayashi as Edin Dan
- Michiko Kaiden as Apple
- Ryoma Maruoka as Michael
- Haruna Shimizu as Gyetang
The cast members for the season include:
- Taichi Ichikawa as Jue Viole Grace
- Yūma Uchida as Ja Wangnan
- Sayumi Watabe as Yeon Yihwa
- Yu Shimamura as Kana / Yeo Goseng)
- Saki Miyashita as Mana / Yeo Miseng
- Kenichirō Matsuda as Kosuke / Kang Horyang
- Kento Shiraishi as Hon Arkraptor
- Kengo Kawanishi as Prince
- Natsuko Abe as Nia
- Naoki Irie as Rai
- Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun Aguero Agnis
- Ayumu Murase as Mule Love
- Ryou Sugisaki as Rapdevil
In addition, Saori Hayami returns as Rachel.
Kazuyoshi Takeuchi (Armored Trooper Votoms: Alone Again) is serving as chief director for the new season, and Akira Suzuki is replacing Takashi Sano as the director at The Answer Studio Co., Ltd. instead of Telecom Animation Film. Erika Yoshida (Bocchi the Rock!) is back in charge of the series scripts, and is also co-writing the scripts with added writers Takeshi Miyamoto and Riuji Yoshizaki. Miho Tanino is returning from the first season to design the characters, this time with Seigo Kitazawa (City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust) and Isamitsu Kashima. Kitazawa is also the chief animation director. Kevin Penkin is returning to compose the music.
NiziU performs the season's opening theme song "Rise Up" and the ending theme song "Believe."
The first season debuted on Crunchyroll on April 2020, and premiered in Japan on the same day. That season had 13 episodes. The Crunchyroll and WEBTOON production is part of the Crunchyroll Originals slate.
Crunchyroll describes the story:
Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her.
SIU launched the manhwa on NAVER WEBTOON in 2010, then launched the digital comic on WEBTOON in English in July 2014.
Source: Tower of God anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie