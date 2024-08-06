Gunshin no Tact manga's characters to appear with new look, story in HH/Hero

Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app published on Monday the final chapter of Tōru Oikawa 's Gunshin no Tact ( THE CONDUCTOR ) manga on Monday. Oikawa also announced on Monday on their X (formerly Twitter ) account that they will launch a new manga featuring the characters of Gunshin no Tact , with a new look and story, tentatively titled HH/Hero . The new manga will be serialized on Akita Publishing 's YanChan Web ( Young Champion ) website. The new manga's launch will be annnounced at a later date.

Oikawa's new manga features the protagonist of the Gunshin no Tact manga Noah, and all its other characters in a new, erotic, wise, and heroic story. The story will center on the theme "Wisdom through sex!? Wisdom in sex!!"

Oikawa launched the) manga on'sapp on January 29.published the manga's first compiled book volume on April 9, and the third and final volume on Wednesday.

The manga's story follows Noah, a genius of strategy, awed as the God of War, who killed in a plot by the U.S. to eliminate a threat to international peace. Noah was reborn in an alternate world facing a crisis of devastation of the otherworldly human race.

Oikawa launched the manga adaptation of Yūsuke Kishi 's award-winning 2008 speculative fiction novel From the New World in May 2012. The manga ended in June 2014. Vertical published the manga in North America.

Oikawa launched a spinoff manga of Takumi Hiiragi-Boshi and character designer Yū Asaba 's Absolute Duo light novel series titled, Absolute Duo Tea Party in Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine in 2014. Kadokawa published one volume of the manga in 2015.



