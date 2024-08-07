Atsushi Uchiyama Launches Irotsuku Monochrome Manga on August 21

Uchiyama revealed manga in June

Manga creator Atsushi Uchiyama revealed in late June that he is launching a new manga titled Irotsuku Monochrome in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in its 38th issue on August 21. An official X (formerly Twitter ) account opened for the manga on June 28, and has since been posting updates and teaser art from Uchiyama.

The manga will have a color opening page, and the first chapter will have 65 pages.

Uchiyama launched the Will It Be the World or Her? ( Sekai ka Kanojo ka Erabenai ) manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in April 2017, and ended it in August 2020. Kodansha published nine compiled book volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing released all nine volumes of the manga in English.