Nobunagun's Hisa Masato, Artist Naoki Azuma Launch New Manga on August 22

This year's combined 36th and 37th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed last Thursday that Masato Hisa and Naoki Azuma will launch a new manga titled Ryū to Rei ( Dragon & Ape or literally, Dragon and Spirit) in the magazine's next issue on August 22. Hisa is credited for the original story, Azuma draws the manga, and Kazunobu Gotō is in charge of editorial supervision.

Image via Morning magazine's website © Kodansha

The manga's story is set during the buried dark history of the earth where people compete for bones. A former Japanese military spy who is addicted to opium meets a "man" that could be humanity's enemy or ally, and is possibly linked to a certain fossil that powerful countries flock to seek.

© Masato Hisa, KRSG, Earth Star Entertainment

Hisa'smanga ran from 2011 to 2015 . The manga inspired a television anime in 2014.

Hisa and KRSG launched The Weakest Contestant in All Space and Time ( Zenjikū Senbatsu Saijaku Saiteihen Ketteisen ) manga (image right) on Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star website in march 2019, and ended it in July 2020. Earth Star Entertainment released the manga's second and final volume in August 2020. Seven Seas licensed the manga and released the first volume in English in May, and the second volume in August 2022.

Hisa also drew the manga adaptation of the Batman Ninja anime. The two-volume manga launched in June 2018 and ended in September 2019.

Futaroh Yamada and Azuma launched the Keishichō Zōshi: Fūtarō Meiji Gekijō manga in Morning magazine in September 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 13th and final compiled book volume on September 22.

