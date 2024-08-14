×
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! Anime Unveils 3 More Cast Members

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Takao Mitsutomi, Saku Hyūga, Nanako Mori join cast of October anime

The official website for the television anime of Mai Tanaka's A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! (Yōkai Gakkō no Sensei Hajimemashita!) manga announced three more cast members on Wednesday:

Takao Mitsutomi as Yakumo Mujina
Image via A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website
© 田中まい／SQUARE ENIX・妖はじ製作委員会
Saku Hyūga as Tōya Fuji
Image via A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website
© 田中まい／SQUARE ENIX・妖はじ製作委員会
Nanako Mori as Yuri Renjō
Image via A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website
© 田中まい／SQUARE ENIX・妖はじ製作委員会

Image via A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website
© 田中まい／SQUARE ENIX・妖はじ製作委員会
Previously announced cast includes:

The anime premieres in October.

Katsumi Ono (Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V, Skeleton Knight in Another World, Beast Saga) is directing the anime at Satelight, Deko Akao (Anonymous Noise, B-PROJECT, Noragami) is in charge of series scripts, and Natsuki is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and Manga UP! Global is releasing the manga digitally. Yen Press describes the manga:

Rookie teacher Haruaki Abe is as cowardly as they come. It's hard enough for him to handle human students without whimpering-and now he's going to be teaching at a school full of monsters?! It's a classroom of horrors for Haruaki, as his mischievous students use every means at their disposal to prank him! Will this poor teacher be able to get his group of ghouls under control, or is this class destined for failure?

The manga launched in Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2014, and is ongoing. Square Enix will publish the manga's 17th compiled book volume on September 27. Yen Press will publish the 15th volume on September 17.

Sources: A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website via Ota-Suke


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
