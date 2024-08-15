Persona 3 Reload Game's 'Episode Aigis' DLC Trailer Highlights Gameplay

Post-game DLC launches on September 10

Atlus began streaming a new trailer on Thursday for the upcoming Persona 3 Reload game's "Episode Aigis -The Answer-" DLC. The trailer features gameplay footage of battles and exploration for the DLC.

The DLC is the third part of the game's Expansion Pass collection of DLC and will launch on September 10. The includes content originally released in Persona 3 FES as a post-game epilogue, where players take control of Aigis.

The first release for the Expansion Pass was the "Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set" and the "Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set," which includes additional tracks from both games for players to enjoy in dungeons. Atlus released the sets on March 12.

The second release for the Expansion Pass was the "Velvet Costume & BGM Set," which launched on May 31.

Persona 3 Reload launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam on February 2. The game was also available for Xbox Game Pass at launch.

The new game features a revamped battle system from the original Persona 3 game. In addition, the game features "cutting-edge graphics and gameplay," a remastered soundtrack, and enhanced audio featuring all-new English voice-over .

Persona 3's first release was for the PlayStation 2 in 2006. Persona 3 FES , an add-on disc, released in 2007. Persona 3 Portable released for the PlayStation Portable in 2009.

The game inspired a four-part anime film series that opened in 2013-2016.