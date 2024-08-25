Live-Action Golden Kamuy Series Unveils Trailer, More Cast

Series premieres on October 6

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the live-action adaptations of Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga revealed the full trailer video and new cast members for the live-action Golden Kamuy -Hokkaido Irezumi Shūjin Sōdatsu-hen- ( Golden Kamuy : The Battle for the Hokkaido Tattooed Prisoners Arc) series, on Thursday. The video features the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine) by rock group ACIDMAN , which is also the earlier live-action film's theme song.

Taishi Nakagawa ( Josee, The Tiger, and the Fish , live-action Your Lie in April , Sonic the Hedgehog ) will play Second Lieutenant Otonoshin Koito in the series:

The live-action series' staff also revealed on Friday that musician and radio host Morley Robertson will play Eddie Dun (left in image below) in the series:

The series' staff previously announced on August 16 and 17 that Kenjirō Tsuda will return from the live-action film as the narrator, and Kazuki Kitamura will play Shirosuke Inudō (image below) in the series:

The nine-episode series will premiere on WOWOW on October 6 at 10:00 p.m. JST. The series will have the cast and staff from the manga's recent live-action film, and it will continue the film's story.

Previously announced additional cast for the series include:

Kenji Katagiri, Ken Ochiai , and Yōsuke Satō join the film's director Shigeaki Kubo on directing the series. Similarly, Yoshiaki Dewa is joining the film's composer Yutaka Yamada for the series.

The film opened in Japan on January 19 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film sold 356,000 tickets for 533,848,690 yen (about US$3.69 million) in its first three days.

Shigeaki Kubo directed the film at production company CREDEUS . Tsutomu Kuroiwa wrote the script. Yutaka Yamada composed the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision.

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.

