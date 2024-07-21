Live-Action Golden Kamuy Series Reveals 7 More Cast, Trailer Video, October 6 Debut

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the live-action film of Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga revealed more cast, the trailer video, and the October 6 premiere of the manga's live-action series adaptation titled Golden Kamuy -Hokkaido Irezumi Shūjin Sōdatsu-hen- ( Golden Kamuy : The Battle for the Hokkaido Tattooed Prisoners Arc), on Sunday.

The newly announced cast are (image above, from left top row to right bottom row):

Takahiro Fujimoto as Tetsuzō Nihei

Masato Hagiwara as Kazuo Henmi

as Kazuo Henmi Kiyohiko Shibukawa as Kiichirō Wakayama

as Kiichirō Wakayama Tomoki Kimura as Tatsuya Nakazawa

Yūki Furukawa as Yasaku Edogai

as Yasaku Edogai Yu Tokui as Chōan Kumagishi

as Chōan Kumagishi Kazuhiro Yamaji as Kiyohiro Suzukawa

The nine-episode series will premiere on WOWOW on October 6 at 10:00 p.m. JST. The series will have the cast and staff from the manga's recent live-action film, and it will continue the film's story.

Previously announced additional cast for the series include:

Hiroyuki Ikeuchi as Kiroranke

as Kiroranke Maryjun Takahashi as Inkarmat

as Inkarmat Yuku Sakurai as Kano Ienaga

Akihisa Shiono as Kantarō Okuyama

Kenji Katagiri, Ken Ochiai , and Yōsuke Satō join the film's director Shigeaki Kubo on directing the series. Similarly, Yoshiaki Dewa is joining the film's composer Yutaka Yamada for the series.

The film opened in Japan on January 19 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film sold 356,000 tickets for 533,848,690 yen (about US$3.62 million) in its first three days.

Shigeaki Kubo directed the film at production company CREDEUS . Tsutomu Kuroiwa wrote the script. Yutaka Yamada composed the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision. Japanese rock group ACIDMAN performed the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine).

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.

