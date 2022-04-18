Golden Kamuy Manga Gets Live-Action Film Project

Manga will end with its 314th chapter on April 28

The wrapround jacket band on Satoru Noda 's 29th Golden Kamuy manga volume announced on Tuesday that the manga has a live-action film adaptation green-lit.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.

Noda launched the manga in Young Jump in 2014, and the manga will end with its 314th chapter on April 28.

The manga entered its final arc last July, and Shueisha published the manga's 28th volume on December 17. Shueisha will publish the manga's 30th volume on June 17 and the 31st and final volume on July 19.

The manga inspired an anime, and the first television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . The second season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation began streaming an English dub later that month. The third season premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation streamed an English dub .

The fourth season will premiere in October.

The manga's 15th compiled book volume shipped in September 2018, and it bundled an anime DVD focusing on the manga's Barato arc. The manga's 17th volume shipped in March 2019, and it also bundled an anime DVD. A third original anime video ( OVA ) for the Monster arc shipped with the manga's 19th volume in September 2019. The 23rd volume shipped in September with a fourth OVA episode that adapts the manga's "forbidden" "Shiton Animal Chronicles" story.

Source: Shueisha Online