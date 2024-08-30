Live-Action Tomie Film Gets New Blu-ray Disc Release in West on November 19

Arrow Video announced on Friday that it will release the live-action film based on Junji Ito 's Tomie manga on a limited-edition Blu-ray Disc in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. on November 19. This is the first release of the film on Blu-ray Disc outside of Japan.

Image via Arrow Video © Junji Ito

The home video release will include a new audio commentary by Japanese cinema critic Amber T., new interviews with director Ataru Oikawa , actress Mami Nakamura , and producer Mikihiko Hirata , an illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing by Zack Davisson and Eugene Thacker, and a reversible sleeve featuring original artwork by Sara Deck.

The original live-action film debuted in Japan in March 1999. The film stars Mami Nakamura as Tsukiki Izumisawa, Kenji Mizuhashi as Tanabe Yamamoto, Miho Kanno as Tomie Kawakami, and Tomoro Taguchi as Detective Harada. Ataru Oikawa directed and wrote the film. The manga has already inspired eight live-action films.

Viz Media publishes the manga in North America, and it describes the manga's story:

Murdered again and again, one girl always comes back for more... Tomie Kawakami is a femme fatale with long black hair and a beauty mark just under her left eye. She can seduce nearly any man, and drive them to murder as well, even though the victim is often Tomie herself. While one lover seeks to keep her for himself, another grows terrified of the immortal succubus. But soon they realize no matter how many times they kill her, the world will never be free of Tomie.

ComicsOne published the two-volume series in English in 2005, and Viz Media published the manga in an omnibus volume in 2016.

The manga got a new one-shot titled " Tomie : Control" in Asahi Shimbun 's Nemuki+ magazine on April 12.

A live-action television series adaptation for streaming service Quibi starring Adeline Rudolph ( Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ) as the title character was announced in 2019.