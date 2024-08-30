The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Game's Trailer Reveals Zelda's Swordfighter Form

Video also previews Still World for September 26 Switch game

Nintendo began streaming on Friday a trailer titled "Into the Still World, a Journey Continued" for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom , the first mainline game in the series that stars Zelda as the main playable character, as opposed to Link. The video reveals Zelda's swordfighter form and previews the Still World:

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch on September 26.

The story follows Princess Zelda, who meets the fairy Tri, after rifts have taken over Hyrule and the hero Link. Tri gives Zelda the Trirod, which allows her to create imitations of items, called echoes. For instance, she can create echoes of a table at any time to give herself a platform to climb. Zelda can also create echoes of monsters. The game will feature new Bind and Reverse Bond abilities, as well as smoothies and Travel Waypoints. Locations include Gerudo Desert, Jabul Waters, Eldin Volcano, and Faron Wetlands.

The top-down game features an artstyle similar to the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening .

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake game shipped for Switch in September 2019. The original game launched for Game Boy in Japan and the West in 1993. The game then received an updated Game Boy Color release in 1998.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch game launched in May 2023. The sequel game was previously delayed from 2022 to spring 2023 in order to extend development time. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched for Switch and Nintendo Wii U in March 2017.

Source: Press release