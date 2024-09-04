News
Touhou Adventure RPG Marisa of Liartop Mountain's Teaser Reveals Delay to 2025
posted on by Anita Tai
Game originally slated for 2024
Developer Unknown X revealed a new story teaser for the Touhou digital tabletop adventure RPG game Marisa of Liartop Mountain on Wednesday. The company is also now listing a 2025 release window, a delay from the original 2024 timeframe.
The game will launch for PC via Steam in 2025.
Unknown X describes the game:
Marisa has vanished, and a mysterious mountain has appeared! Navigate Reimu through peaks and valleys full of surprises, embarking on a journey akin to classic tabletop RPGs where dice rolls determine fate. In this branching narrative adventure inspired by classic gamebooks, turn the tide of battle against monsters with a fortunate roll, or deal with bad luck and follow the story down alternate paths.
Source: Touhou Danmaku Kagura | Unknown X's YouTube channel (link 2)