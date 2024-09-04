×
Touhou Adventure RPG Marisa of Liartop Mountain's Teaser Reveals Delay to 2025

posted on by Anita Tai
Game originally slated for 2024

Developer Unknown X revealed a new story teaser for the Touhou digital tabletop adventure RPG game Marisa of Liartop Mountain on Wednesday. The company is also now listing a 2025 release window, a delay from the original 2024 timeframe.

English Teaser

Japanese Teaser

The game will launch for PC via Steam in 2025.

Unknown X describes the game:

Marisa has vanished, and a mysterious mountain has appeared! Navigate Reimu through peaks and valleys full of surprises, embarking on a journey akin to classic tabletop RPGs where dice rolls determine fate. In this branching narrative adventure inspired by classic gamebooks, turn the tide of battle against monsters with a fortunate roll, or deal with bad luck and follow the story down alternate paths.

Source: Touhou Danmaku Kagura | Unknown X's YouTube channel (link 2)

