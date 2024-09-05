Live-Action Usotoki Rhetoric TV Series Reveals Cast

Series debuts October 7

The staff for Fuji TV 's live-action television adaptation of Ritsu Miyako 's Usotoki Rhetoric manga revealed new cast members on Tuesday.

Image via Fuji TV

The new cast members includes (from left to right): Ryosuke Mikata as Kaoru Hashizaki, Soma's school friend and a detective of the 99th night police station; and Yuki Katayama as Chiyo Fujishima, the daughter of the Fujishima family, who run a large business.

The series stars Ōji Suzuka as Iwai Soma and Honoka Matsumoto as Urabe Kanoko.

The series debuts on October 7.

Image via Fuji TV © 都戸利津／白泉社

Shiroi Takeishi, Murata Kokeshi, and Sachiko Oguchi will co-write the screenplay. Hiroshi Nishitani ( Galileo ), Kozo Nagayama ( Sherlock ), and Masayuki Suzuki ( HERO ) will direct the series. Yoshihiro Suzuki and Yuta Kano will produce the series.

Miyako drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement of the live-action adaptation in August.

One Peace Books publishes the series in English and describes the manga:

It is 1926, the first year of the Showa era. Urabe Kanoko has left her hometown after it turns against her for having the ability to hear lies when spoken. She collapses from hunger after arriving in a town called Tsukumoya, where she meets a poverty-stricken detective named Iwai Souma. Is this fate? Or something more?

Miyako launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Bessatsu Hana to Yume magazine in June 2012, and ended it in March 2018. Hakusensha published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga.



Sources: Fuji TV, Comic Natalie