Introduction to Mineralogy Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff

Aniplex unveiled a teaser trailer and visual for the television anime of Keiichirō Shibuya 's Introduction to Mineralogy ( Ruri no Hōseki ) manga during the Aniplex Online Fest stream on Monday. The video reveals the cast members for the main duo, and the staff for the anime.

The anime will premiere in 2025.

The cast includes Miyari Nemoto as Ruri Tanigawa and Asami Seto as Nagi Arato.

Shingo Fujii ( ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! ) is directing the anime at Studio Bind . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Princess Tutu , Rurouni Kenshin ) is in charge of series composition. Mayu Fujii ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II episode animation director) is designing the characters. Kōhei Yoshida is the sound director. Daisuke Arawa and Kazuki Yanagawa are composing the music.

The " Science Adventure " story follows high school student Ruri, a girl who loves minerals and jewelry. One day, she meets mineralogy graduate student Nagi who pulls her into the world of mineralogy.

Shibuya launched the series in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in 2019. Kadokawa shipped the fifth and final compiled book volume on September 13.

Source: Introduction to Mineralogy anime's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.