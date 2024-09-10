Mineralogy Manga Ruri no Hōseki Gets TV Anime in 2025

Keiichirō Shibuya launched manga in 2019

Manga creator Keiichirō Shibuya announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday that his Ruri no Hōseki (Ruri's Jewels) manga is getting a television anime in 2025. The Aniplex Online Fest 2024 event will announce more details on September 16.

Shibuya drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement.

The "science adventure" story follows high school student Ruri, a girl who loves minerals and jewelry. One day, she meets mineralogy graduate student Nagi who pulls her into the world of mineralogy.

Shibuya launched the series in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in 2019. Kadokawa shipped the fourth compiled book volume on August 12. The fifth and final compiled book volume ships on September 13.



Sources: Keiichirou Shibuya's X/ Twitter account, Ruri no Hōseki 's X/ Twitter account, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.