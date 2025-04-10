Kadokawa Publishes 'To Sir, Without Love: I'm Divorcing You' Novel, The False Saint's Exile, More Manga in English

Also: A Petal Priestess Blooms at the Inner Palace , Lovely Leapin' Lizards! , more

Kadokawa revealed on Wednesday that it is releasing the following titles in April:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Kori Hisakawa, Airumu

To Sir, Without Love: I'm Divorcing You

Title:) light novelCreators:(story),(art)Release: Early release date of April 4 (only onGlobal andSummary: Byletta, the daughter of a viscount of the Gaihandar Empire is business savvy and skilled with a blade. She also has a husband of eight years that she's never met, the famed Arnald Swangan, the eldest son of a count and a famously cold-hearted and handsome lieutenant colonel.

And now the war has ended, he's back. In response to Byletta's request for a divorce, he proposes an extraordinary “wager” with a month-long time limit.

Byletta, a woman framed as a femme fatale by those around her, and the aloof Arnald, who has never loved before, are about to embark on their awkward will they/won't they love story!



Yen Press is also releasing the series in English.

BookWalker Global and MangaPlaza are also releasing the manga digitally in English for a three-month exclusivity period before it launches on other platforms.



Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Rakku Yasahashi, marimuu, Komochi Mochizuki

The False Saint’s Exile

Title:) mangaCreators:(original story), marimuu (art),(character designer)Release: April 10Summary: The (real) saint found out her handsome friend, Alex, was the prince of the neighboring kingdom after she was exiled. He asks her to come with him and save his people. Of course she'll come!

Tiara, who has special power to heal people, had been working in the Imperial Court of Lerys since she was just a girl. As a "Saint," she healed wounded or sick people every day until she was exhausted. However, one day she was accused of pretending to be a saint--the second princess, Isabelle, who hated her, wanted to show how powerful she is. Tiara thought for a moment...she was never happy here. It would be better to be kicked out of here and live a life of her own! While she was trying to find a book to read before leaving, she met Alex. When he heard what happened, Alex suddenly said "Why don't you come to Ekwald, my land?" Tiara never knew that he was the prince and the strongest dragon knight of Ekwald! Tiara's journey begins.



Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Nori Kazato, Karuri Matsufuji, Aiga Yugiri

A Petal Priestess Blooms at the Inner Palace

Kōkyū no Hanayomi Sennyo

Title:) mangaCreators:(story), Karuri Matsufuji (art), Aiga Yugiri (character design)Release: April 16Summary: She doesn't know love, but she can read the memories of the flowers. They help her to solve mysteries inside the inner palace of Shuuyou (China) and save the poor souls. An authentic Chinese fantasy.

Kouken was born with a flower birthmark, which shows that she has a special power to use Kasen Mystics, the flower sorcery. She was able to read the memories of flowers and send the poor souls that still linger in this world as wraiths. However, this sorcery was now hated by the empire. Because Kouken was the only one in the village with the power, she was treated cruelly by everyone.

When an envoy from Shuuyou, the imperial capital, came to the village, Kouken was captured and taken with them. The fourth prince, Shuurei, found out that she has the power he was looking for and took her to the innner palace. Kouken starts dealing with wraiths and send them to the pure land, which leads to solving mysterious cases inside the inner palace.



Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Mato Yamamoto

Lovely Leapin' Lizards!

Kimi wa Kawaii Reptile

Title:) mangaCreator: Mato YamamotoRelease: April 19Summary: He loves lizards, but not human girls...then why do they start turning into cute girls?!

Itsuki, twenty-seven years old, owns a reptile shop. He enjoyed life, surrounded by many kinds of lizards. Taking care of them is what makes him happy. He had no interest in human girls...he never had a girlfriend in his life. However...his favorite lizard, Fuu (Central Bearded Dragon), turned into a human girl! Now Itsuki has to feed her, bathe her, and help her with molting! A love comedy of a shy boy and lizard-girls!



Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Takashi Iwasaki, Kakeru Kobashiri, Yoshinori Shizuma

Grimoire of Zero

Title:) TATESC vertical-scrolling webcomicCreators:(art),(original story),(character design)Release: April 20Summary: One mercenary, who is called "beast-fallen" (half beast, half human), was being hunted down by witches for his head is said to be an excellent instrument for their sorcery. But he can't get caught before his dream comes true...becoming human being. The one day, he was saved by a witch in a forest. She says that she is looking for "", a book about magic which can destroy the world. Her name was Zero...and she was the great witch who found magic. The beast agrees with Zero to go with her...thus the journey begins.

The anime premiered in April 2017 and streamed exclusively on Anime Strike in the United States. It is now also available on HIDIVE in the U.S.



Kadokawa also began releasing the The Gorilla God’s Go-To Girl manga on March 28.

Image via Amazon Japan © Mika Kamasu, Shirohi

The Gorilla God’s Go-To Girl

Title:) mangaCreators: Mika Kamasu (art),(story)Release: March 28Summary: Sophia Riller, sixteen years old, was about to attend the Blessing Ceremony--a ritual in which a boy or girl of sixteen years is gifted with abilities from one of the various animal gods.

A blessing from one of the bird gods could grant wings that allow one to soar through the skies. The boons are many and varied.

Sophia, a clumsy type, was hoping that she would be chosen by a god that doesn't stand out...but...it was the Gorilla God who chose her!

She was told that those blessed by the Gorilla God will have a gift for combat and needs to take the exam to become a Junior Knight.

On the exam day, she met Louis, a handsome knight-to-be and two boys, who soon found out who Sophia was blessed by. Her life changes completely from that day...



The manga inspired a television anime debuted on AT-X on April 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.



