Hugo Awards Nominates The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Game as Finalist

Sci-fi/fantasy awards ceremony take place on August 16

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Seattle Worldcon, the 83rd World Science Fiction Convention, announced the finalists for the 2025 Hugo Awards on Sunday. game was a finalist in the "Best Game or Interactive Work" category.

Other finalists in the category include Caves of Qud , Dragon Age: The Veilguard , Lorelei and the Laser Eyes , Tactical Breach Wizards , and 1000xRESIST .

Seattle Worldcon will present the awards this year on August 16. The Hugo Awards were established in 1955 and are awarded each year at the annual World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon). The members of the World Science Fiction Society vote on the awards.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launched for Nintendo Switch on September 26. It is the first mainline game in the series that stars Zelda as the main playable character, as opposed to Link

The story follows Princess Zelda, who meets the fairy Tri, after rifts have taken over Hyrule and the hero Link. Tri gives Zelda the Trirod, which allows her to create imitations of items, called echoes. For instance, she can create echoes of a table at any time to give herself a platform to climb. Zelda can also create echoes of monsters. The game features new Bind and Reverse Bond abilities, as well as smoothies and Travel Waypoints. Locations include Gerudo Desert, Jabul Waters, Eldin Volcano, and Faron Wetlands.

The top-down game features an artstyle similar to the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening .

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake game shipped for Switch in September 2019. The original game launched for Game Boy in Japan and the West in 1993. The game then received an updated Game Boy Color release in 1998.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch game launched in May 2023. The sequel game was previously delayed from 2022 to spring 2023 in order to extend development time. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched for Switch and Nintendo Wii U in March 2017. Both games are getting Nintendo Switch 2 Editions with enhanced resolution, frame rates, HDR support, and comptability with the Nintendo Switch app's new "Zelda Notes" feature.

