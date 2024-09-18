News
Disney Pixel RPG Launches Worldwide on October 7
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Japanese game developer GungHo Online Entertainment announced on Tuesday that its new smartphone game Disney Pixel RPG will launch worldwide on October 7.
The company previously streamed a trailer:
GungHo Online Entertainment describes the game:
“Disney Pixel RPG” will allow players to explore with beloved Disney characters pixelized in a unique pixel art style across multiple worlds completing battle, action and rhythm theme world challenges with simple and accessible gameplay.
Players will encounter an original mystery that unfolds alongside their trusted companion Mickey Mouse and his friends.
The game has been designed with all players in mind. Players will be able to send their characters to battle automatically or assume direct control for a richer gameplay challenge. Through completing challenges, players will earn new clothing and items for their characters, allowing for customization and personalization.
The game will support the English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Korean, and Chinese (Traditional) languages.
