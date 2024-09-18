Disney Pixel RPG Launches Worldwide on October 7

The Japanese game developer GungHo Online Entertainment announced on Tuesday that its new smartphone game Disney Pixel RPG will launch worldwide on October 7.

The company previously streamed a trailer:

Players will encounter an original mystery that unfolds alongside their trusted companion Mickey Mouse and his friends.

The game has been designed with all players in mind. Players will be able to send their characters to battle automatically or assume direct control for a richer gameplay challenge. Through completing challenges, players will earn new clothing and items for their characters, allowing for customization and personalization.