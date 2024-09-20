Fruits Basket The Final Stage Play Reveals Promo Video, Visual

Play runs in Tokyo from October 18-27

The staff for Butai Fruits Basket the Final (Fruits Basket on Stage: The Final), the new stage play based on Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga, revealed a new visual featuring 16 cast members on Friday. The staff also revealed a special promotional video that features footage from the Fruits Basket 2nd Season stage play.

Image courtesy of FINOR.Inc © NT.H/SFBP2024

The staff also revealed that Gaku Matsuda will play both Akira Sohma and God.

The play will run from October 18 to October 27 at Hulic Hall Tokyo.

© NT.H/SFBP2024

The play will feature returning cast members:

Ayano-Christie Yoshida as Tohru Honda

Naoya Kitagawa as Yuki Sohma

Shōhei Hashimoto as Kyo Sohma

Yūya Asato as Shigure Sohma

as Shigure Sohma Shōgo Tamura as Hatsuharu Sohma

Ruito Koga as Momiji Sohma

as Momiji Sohma Chisato Minami as Arisa Uotani

Yukari Nakamura as Saki Hanajima

as Saki Hanajima Marina Horiuchi as Machi Kuragi

as Machi Kuragi Yūna Sekine as Kagura Sohma

Elena Kamata as Kisa Sohma

Airi Yoshiharu as Hiro Sohma

Daiki Miyoshi as Kureno Sohma

Sho Ayanagi as Akito Sohma

The new play adds two new cast members:

Yūto Hiroi as Kakeru Manabe

Nene Shida as Isuzu Sohma

The Fruits Basket 2nd Season stage play ran in October 2023 in Tokyo

The manga inspired a 26-episode series in 2001, and then a three-season reboot anime series aired from 2019-2021. The reboot series also received a compilation film titled Fruits Basket -prelude- that opened in Japan in February 2022.

Takaya serialized the original Fruits Basket manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1998-2006. Tokyopop released the manga in English from 2004 to 2009, and Yen Press re-released the manga in 12 updated omnibus volumes beginning in June 2016.

Source: Press release