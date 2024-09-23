News
K Manga Adds You Might As Well Be the One Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Megumu Seto debuted manga in October 2023
Kodansha's K MANGA service announced on Monday that it has added Megumu Seto's You Might As Well Be the One (Isso Anata Ga Todome Wo Sashite) manga.
K MANGA describes the story:
“I want you to never stop smiling.” Ichika, a college student, just wants to have a normal romance for once, yet because of her flashy appearance, she is often misunderstood. Not ready to give up on a romantic encounter, Ichika joins a drinking party and meets a kind boy named Kosei. They immediately click and Ichika has a great time talking to him about their mutual interests and other things, and she finds herself falling for him after he tells her that he likes her for who she is. However, he has a secret…?!
Seto debuted the manga on Kodansha's Dessert magazine and pixiv's "Palcy" manga app in October 2023. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on August 9.
Source: K MANGA's X/Twitter account