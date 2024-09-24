News
Live-Action Wingman Series Reveals 5 More Cast Members
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff for the live-action television series of Masakazu Katsura's Wingman manga revealed the cast visual and five new cast members on Wednesday.
The newly announced cast members are (from top left to bottom right in image above):
- Mamoru Miyano as Kitakura-sensei
- Kurara Emi as Matsuoka-sensei
- Kōji Matoba as Seidō Hirono
- Shinobu Nakayama as Yoshiko Hirono
- Daikichi Sugawara as the Prime Minister
The series stars:
- Maito Fujioka as Kenta Hirono
- Konatsu Kato as Aoi
- Hina Kikuchi as Miku Ogawa
- Hiyori Katada as Kumiko Fuzawa
- Amane Uehara as Momoko Morimoto
- Jōtarō as Tomō Fukumoto
- Yūno Ōhara as Sakagami
- Ui Mihara as Kurotsu
- Haruki Tachibana as Tatsuo Saitō
Kōichi Sakamoto (Kamen Rider Fourze, Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger, Ultraman Ginga S) is directing the series. Yoshitatsu Yamada (live-action Video Girl Ai, He's Expecting), Masaki Nishigaki (live-action Sayonara, High School), and Yuya Nakazono (episode scripts for Bono Bono, Japan Sinks: 2020) are penning the scripts for the series.
Rock band BLUE ENCOUNT is performing the opening theme song "chang[e]."
Wingman follows tokusatsu (special effects) nerd Kenta Hirono, a second-year middle school student who dreams of becoming a hero. One day, a mysterious woman named Aoi from the realm of Podreams appears before him. After sketching his superhero Wingman on the woman's Dream Notebook, he's able to transform into the hero and becomes involved in a fight between good and evil.
The series inspired an anime adaptation in 1984.
Katsura launched the series in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1983. It ended serialization in 1985.
Many of Katsura's manga series have inspired anime and live-action adaptations, including Video Girl Ai, DNA², I's, Wingman, and Zetman. He has also provided character designs for such anime as Tiger & Bunny, Iria - Zeiram the Animation, The Girl in Twilight, Double Decker! Doug & Kirill, and Garo: Crimson Moon.
Source: Press release