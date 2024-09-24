Live-Action Wingman Series Reveals 5 More Cast Members

The staff for the live-action television series of Masakazu Katsura 's Wingman manga revealed the cast visual and five new cast members on Wednesday.

Image courtesy of DMM TV © 桂正和/集英社・「ウイングマン」製作委員会

Image courtesy of DMM TV © 桂正和/集英社・「ウイングマン」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are (from top left to bottom right in image above):

Mamoru Miyano as Kitakura-sensei

as Kitakura-sensei Kurara Emi as Matsuoka-sensei

Kōji Matoba as Seidō Hirono

as Seidō Hirono Shinobu Nakayama as Yoshiko Hirono

as Yoshiko Hirono Daikichi Sugawara as the Prime Minister

Image courtesy of DMM TV © 桂正和/集英社・「ウイングマン」製作委員会

DMM TV

The series will begin airing on October 22 at 24:30 (effectively, October 23 at 12:30 a.m.) to celebrate the series' 40th anniversary, with new episodes every Tuesday. The series will also run on theservice a week prior, beginning on October 16.andVideo are producing in collaboration with

The series stars:

Kōichi Sakamoto ( Kamen Rider Fourze , Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger , Ultraman Ginga S ) is directing the series. Yoshitatsu Yamada (live-action Video Girl Ai , He's Expecting ), Masaki Nishigaki (live-action Sayonara, High School ), and Yuya Nakazono (episode scripts for Bono Bono , Japan Sinks: 2020 ) are penning the scripts for the series.

Rock band BLUE ENCOUNT is performing the opening theme song "chang[e]."

Wingman follows tokusatsu (special effects) nerd Kenta Hirono, a second-year middle school student who dreams of becoming a hero. One day, a mysterious woman named Aoi from the realm of Podreams appears before him. After sketching his superhero Wingman on the woman's Dream Notebook, he's able to transform into the hero and becomes involved in a fight between good and evil.

The series inspired an anime adaptation in 1984.

Katsura launched the series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1983. It ended serialization in 1985.

Many of Katsura's manga series have inspired anime and live-action adaptations, including Video Girl Ai , DNA² , I's , Wingman , and Zetman . He has also provided character designs for such anime as Tiger & Bunny , Iria - Zeiram the Animation , The Girl in Twilight , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill , and Garo: Crimson Moon .

Source: Press release