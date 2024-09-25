Neko Oji: The Guy That Got Reincarnated as a Cat Anime Reveals New Video, More Staff

Anime premieres on October 7

The staff for the television anime of Yajima 's Neko Oji: The Guy that got Reincarnated as a Cat ( Neko ni Tensei Shita Ojisan ) web manga posted the anime's full promotional video and additional staff members on Wednesday.

The newly announced staff members are:

Image via Neko ni Tensei Shita Ojisan anime's website © やじま/ねこおじ製作委員会

Fuji TV

The anime's staff previously announced that it will premiere on October 7 within's "Poka Poka" program at 1:00 p.m. JST. The anime's episodes will also be available for free for a limited time on FOD,, and onAnime's

The anime stars:

Rio and Takahiro Kawakoshi are directing the anime at Studio Eight Colors . Rio is also designing the characters.

Yajima serializes the manga on X/Twitter. The story follows an ordinary old man who one day suddenly is reincarnated as a cute cat, and the president of the company he works for picks him up.

The manga won second place in the Web manga category of the Next Manga Awards (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) last year.