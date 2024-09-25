News
Neko Oji: The Guy That Got Reincarnated as a Cat Anime Reveals New Video, More Staff
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff for the television anime of Yajima's Neko Oji: The Guy that got Reincarnated as a Cat (Neko ni Tensei Shita Ojisan) web manga posted the anime's full promotional video and additional staff members on Wednesday.
The newly announced staff members are:
- Color Key Artist: Mikako Chizaki
- Compositing Director of Photography: Ryotaro Nakano
- Editing: Nao Komachi
- Sound Director: Takahiro Kawakoshi
- Sound Production: tuple
- Music: Itoken
- Music Production Collaboration: Noovo
The anime stars:
- Takahiro Kameoka as Oji-san
- Kana Hanazawa as Pun-chan
- Tomokazu Seki as President
- Kenjirō Tsuda as Professor Itoyanagi
- Ayaka Ōhashi as Tepu-chan
- Nobuhiko Okamoto as Tora
Rio and Takahiro Kawakoshi are directing the anime at Studio Eight Colors. Rio is also designing the characters.
Yajima serializes the manga on X/Twitter. The story follows an ordinary old man who one day suddenly is reincarnated as a cute cat, and the president of the company he works for picks him up.
The manga won second place in the Web manga category of the Next Manga Awards (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) last year.
Sources: Neko ni Tensei Shita Ojisan anime's website, Comic Natalie