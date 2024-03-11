Neko Oji: The Guy That Got Reincarnated as a Cat Manga Gets TV Anime

Anime airs in October in "Poka Poka" program

The Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference 2024 event on Monday revealed that Yajima 's Neko ni Tensei Shita Ojisan ( Neko Oji: The Guy that got Reincarnated as a Cat ) web manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will air within the channel's "Poka Poka" program starting in October.

Yajima serializes the manga on X/Twitter. The story follows an ordinary old man who one day suddenly is reincarnated as a cute cat, and the president of the company he works for picks him up.

Rio and Takahiro Kawakoshi are directing the anime at Studio Eight Colors .

The manga won second place in the Web manga category of the Next Manga Awards (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) last year.