Atlus, Vanillaware's Unicorn Overlord Game Tops 1 Million Copies in Circulation Globally

Tactical fantasy RPG launched for Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X|S on March 8

The official English X (formerly Twitter ) account of Atlus West reported on Monday that Atlus and Vanillaware's Unicorn Overlord game "has sold over 1 million units worldwide." However, the game's Japanese website clarified that the number includes copies of the packaged version shipped (but not necessarily all sold to end users) and copies of the download version sold. The game's director and character designer Takafumi Noma drew an illustration to celebrate the milestone.

Atlus released the game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S on March 8 worldwide.

Vanillaware describes the game:

Liberate your kingdom, reclaim your destiny- From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, ATLUS x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style.

The tactical fantasy role-playing game features overworld exploration and battles with over 60 characters and five nations.