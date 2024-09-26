×
News
L.A.'s Animation Is Film Fest Screens N. American Premieres of The Colors Within, U.S. Premiere of Mononoke Film

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Ghost Cat Anzu, Miyazaki, Spirit of Nature

color
Image via Kimi no Iro film's X/Twitter account
© 2024「きみの色」製作委員会
GKIDS announced on Thursday that the North American premiere of The Colors Within (Kimi no Iro), a new anime feature film by Science SARU and director Naoko Yamada, will screen on the opening night of the Animation is Film festival in Los Angeles on October 18. The festival will also screen the U.S. premiere of Mononoke the Movie: The Phantom in the Rain (Gekijōban Mononoke: Karakasa), the first anime film in the new Mononoke film project, as well as the California premiere of the Ghost Cat Anzu French-Japanese animated film.

The festival will also screen the North American premiere of the Miyazaki, Spirit of Nature documentary about the ecological connections throughout Hayao Miyazaki's career.

The Colors Within anime opened in Japan on August 30. The film was originally slated to open in fall 2023, but it was then slated to open in 2024. GKIDS has acquired the film for North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Anime Ltd. has acquired the film for Europe. PLAION PICTURES will handle Italian- and German-speaking territories, and CHARADES will manage sales for the rest of Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Mononoke the Movie: The Phantom in the Rain premiered in Japan on July 26, and ranked at #7 in its debut weekend. The film was previously slated to open last year, but was delayed. Alongside the announcement of the delay in February 2023, the film's staff also announced that Takahiro Sakurai would no longer reprise the role of the Medicine Seller as originally planned. Hiroshi Kamiya instead voices the protagonist the Medicine Seller in the film. Netflix will stream the film.

Ghost Cat Anzu opened in Japan on July 19. GKIDS will screen the film in the U.S. this winter.

The Animation is Film festival will take place at Los Angeles on October 18-20.

Sources: Animation is Film's website, GKIDS' Instagram page

