L.A.'s Animation Is Film Fest Screens N. American Premieres of The Colors Within, U.S. Premiere of Mononoke Film

The festival will also screen the U.S. premiere of the first anime film in the new film project, as well as the California premiere of the French-Japanese animated film.

The festival will also screen the North American premiere of the Miyazaki, Spirit of Nature documentary about the ecological connections throughout Hayao Miyazaki 's career.

The Colors Within anime opened in Japan on August 30. The film was originally slated to open in fall 2023, but it was then slated to open in 2024. GKIDS has acquired the film for North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Anime Ltd. has acquired the film for Europe. PLAION PICTURES will handle Italian- and German-speaking territories, and CHARADES will manage sales for the rest of Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Mononoke the Movie: The Phantom in the Rain premiered in Japan on July 26, and ranked at #7 in its debut weekend. The film was previously slated to open last year, but was delayed. Alongside the announcement of the delay in February 2023, the film's staff also announced that Takahiro Sakurai would no longer reprise the role of the Medicine Seller as originally planned. Hiroshi Kamiya instead voices the protagonist the Medicine Seller in the film. Netflix will stream the film.

Ghost Cat Anzu opened in Japan on July 19. GKIDS will screen the film in the U.S. this winter.

The Animation is Film festival will take place at Los Angeles on October 18-20.