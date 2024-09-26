Netflix to Stream 1st Mononoke Film

English-subtitled trailer streamed

Netflix confirmed on Thursday that it will stream Mononoke the Movie: The Phantom in the Rain ( Gekijōban Mononoke: Karakasa ), the first anime film in the new Mononoke film project, "soon." The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

The film premiered in Japan on July 26, and ranked at #7 in its debut weekend. The film was previously slated to open last year, but was delayed. Alongside the announcement of the delay in February 2023, the film's staff also announced that Takahiro Sakurai would no longer reprise the role of the Medicine Seller as originally planned. Hiroshi Kamiya instead voices the protagonist the Medicine Seller in the film.

Kenji Nakamura returned to direct the Mononoke film, with production at Twin Engine . Kitsuneko Nagata was the character designer, and Yūichi Takahashi adapted those designs for animation and served as chief animation director. Taku Iwasaki composed the music. EOTA animated the film.

Singer Aina The End performs the theme song "Love Sick."

The entire film was leaked in August.

The Mononoke film project will have three films. The second film titled Gekijōban Mononoke Second Chapter: Hinezumi (also could be romanized as "Kaso," meaning "fire rat"), will premiere in Japan on March 14, 2025.