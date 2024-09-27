Manga Up! Adds Shut Up, Takamori!, A New Student at Ghoul School! Manga in English

Image courtesy of Manga UP!

Shut Up, Takamori!

A New Student at Ghoul School!

Manga UP! describes Shut Up, Takamori! ( Takamori-kun o Damara Setai!! ):

Minamikawa knows the secret of the boy who sits next to her in class, Takamori. That's because she can hear people's thoughts, and Takamori's thoughts are full of how he's madly in love with her! Can she somehow silence Takamori's ever-persistent inner voice, or will she die of embarrassment first?! The story of this telepath's high school romantic comedy begins!

Haruno debuted the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker in June 2023 as a one-shot story before it got a serialization later that year. Square Enix published the manga's third compiled book volume on August 21.

As the cherry blossoms fall, a new school year kicks off at Hyakki Academy—a school attracting youkai from all over Japan! Unfortunately, the first years are far from model students, especially the troublemaking idiot duo, Mamekichi Maizuka (a mame-danuki) and Tamao Akisame (a nekomata). It's time for the lovable but rambunctious animal youkai to steal the spotlight in this spinoff comedy, set a year before the events of " A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! "

Tanaka launched the manga in pixiv Comic in March 2018. Square Enix published the manga's second compiled book volume in June 2023.

Tanaka's A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! ( Yōkai Gakkō no Sensei Hajimemashita! ) manga launched in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2014, and is ongoing. The manga is inspiring a television anime that will debut on October 8.

