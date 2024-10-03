Nintendo Adds F-Zero - GP Legend, F-Zero Climax Games to Switch Online Library

F-Zero Climax debuts in N. America on October 11

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that F-Zero - GP Legend and its Japan-only sequel F-ZERO CLIMAX will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online library on October 11. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members will be able to play the games through the Game Boy Advance library.

Nintendo describes F-Zero - GP Legend :

Get your adrenaline pumping, and race plasma-powered machines against the galaxy's most elite racers! Boost down some of the most dangerous tracks in the universe and strive for victory at all costs — even if it means ramming your opponent off the track. Compete in the Grand Prix or Story modes, climb the standings and unlock additional modes and characters. Put the pedal to the metal, and get busy boosting, bumping and jumping your way to intergalactic glory!

The company describes F-ZERO CLIMAX :

Push your driving to its limit! This 2004 sci-fi racing game, only released in Japan for the Game Boy Advance system, is full of game modes designed to test your racing skills at the highest levels. Leave Mach 1 in the dust as you hit the track against 23 other hover cars. Aim to be the fastest racer in the known universe in GRAND PRIX, challenge your limits in TIME ATTACK or test your reflexes in races with their own special rule sets in SURVIVAL. You can even race on courses created in EDIT mode — and save up to 30 original courses!

F-Zero - GP Legend launched for the Game Boy Advance Japan in 2003 and in Europe and North America in 2004.

F-ZERO CLIMAX launched in Japan for the Game Boy Advance in October 2004.

Nintendo also stated on Tuesday it released a new update for the F-ZERO 99 game that includes five tracks from the Japanese-only Satellaview version of the F-Zero game for the Super Famicom.

