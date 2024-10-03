Saika Fushimi Plans to Resume Magician Who Rose From Failure Manga in Spring 2025 After Cancer Battle

Artist reveals cancer is in remission

The Magician Who Rose From Failure

The 100th issue of'sdigital manga magazine featured a message from) manga artiston September 30. In the message, Fushimi revealed that her cancer is in remission, and that she will work hard to be able to resume the manga in spring 2025. Fushimi added that her health is gradually recuperating.

Micro Magazine 's GC Novels imprint had announced on February 5 that the publisher and original novel author Gamei Hitsuji decided to postpone the seventh volume of the novel series to wait for Fushimi to finish her cancer treatment and return before publishing the volume. Fushimi is also illustrating the original light novel series.

J-Novel Club is publishing both the novels and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

The Raythefts are an old, minor noble house defined by magical talent and martial service. When six-year-old Arcus Raytheft, firstborn son to the family, proves disappointingly inept at magic, he is stripped of his inheritance and written off by his parents. His adoptive sister Lecia still adores him, but as the new heir, she is forbidden to interact with anyone who might drag her down. But when one inheritance is lost, fate arranges another: Arcus remembers another life, in a world where science prevails and magic belongs to the realm of fiction. Suddenly endowed with the life experience of a grown man and pressed to find a purpose as his family turns against him, Arcus resolves to find a way to break the laws of magic and Raytheft tradition over his knee!

Hitsuji began serializing the The Magician Who Rose From Failure: Tales of War and Magic story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2018, and the story is ongoing. Micro Magazine began publishing the story in print in August 2019. The sixth novel volume released in May 2023.

Fushimi launched the manga in the 49th issue of Comic Ride in June 2020. The manga's third volume released in October 2022.