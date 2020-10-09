J-Novel Club Announces 5 Light Novel Series for 2020 Release

J-Novel Club announced on Friday its license of five light novel series for release in 2020. The company released Our Crappy Social Game Club Is Gonna Make the Most Epic Game , Girls Kingdom , and Dungeon Busters on Friday . The Great Cleric : White-Collar Survival in Another World and The Magician Who Rose From Failure: Tales of War and Magic are slated for release in 2020.

Title: Our Crappy Social Game Club Is Gonna Make the Most Epic Game

Creators: Oriori Siki (story), Azuri Hyuuga (illustrations)

Summary: Past trauma leads Shiraseki Kai to abandon the world of social game development, so he transfers to Maikun High School to start a new life. But on his first day he meets Aoi Nanaka, the president of a low-tier social game club, and finds out that the club is on the brink of disbanding—and is also populated by total weirdos! The programmer, Oushima Aya, is a crazed gacha addict, and the illustrator, Kuroba Eru, faints from the cuteness of her own drawings?!

Kai joins the club, which gives them enough members to continue... or so they thought. The student council hands down an ultimatum: “Win a competition against another school or disband!” Now their management talents will really be put to the test. With the skills that he's nurtured and his new set of friends, can Kai face his fears to create the ultimate social game?!



Title: Girls Kingdom

Creators: Nayo (story), Shio Sakura (illustrations)

Summary: All Misaki wanted was a free education. Instead, she accidentally lands an exclusive contract with the most prestigious girl in school... to serve as her personal maid! Misaki soon discovers that Amanotsuka Academy for Girls is no ordinary school—her classes are all about how to be a maid, too! Students who impress the school's elite young ladies with their domestic service skills might be lucky enough to become a “Seraph,” guaranteeing them a job with an upper-class household after they graduate.

But Misaki doesn't want to be a maid; she just wants to study hard, go to college, and work for a good company. So why did Himeko make her into her Seraph out of nowhere? What kind of rich girl hires a maid who wants nothing to do with the job?! If she wants to get through high school, Misaki has a lot to get used to!



Title: Dungeon Busters

Creators: Toma Shinozaki (story), SenriGAN (illustrations)

Summary: Clear all the dungeons! There are 666 of them and 10 years to do it. If not, the only thing that awaits...is total annihilation.

Ezoe Kazuhiko suddenly finds a mysterious underground space in his yard. When he steps into what turns out to be the very first dungeon in this world, he ends up activating the Dungeon System and learns from the mysterious beauty who appears to him, Akane, that the world is doomed to destruction if the 666 total dungeons that will be appearing in this world are not all cleared within 10 years.

As countries begin taking measures in response to the dungeons appearing all over the world, Ezoe seeks out companions together with whom he establishes Dungeon Busters Inc., a company dedicated to clearing all the dungeons in the world! The curtains rise on this dungeon-delving epic with overwhelming realism!



Title: The Great Cleric : White-Collar Survival in Another World

Creators: Broccoli Lion (story), some (illustrations)

Summary: One moment, a certain salaryman is on cloud nine, that promotion finally within his grasp, and the next, he's keeled over pain, and that was all she wrote.

Luckily for him, fate had a bit more to say. A world of magic, monsters, and other such life-shortening entities await his newly-reincarnated self for a second shot at life. With nothing but his past-life experiences and sharp business skills to guide him in the foreign lands of Galdardia, he takes up the name Luciel and vows that his (next) demise will be from naught but old age. And what better way to avoid a(nother) gruesome death, than by taking up a nice, cushy job as a healer? But getting by in another world doesn't come easy, or cheap. It'll take a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to hone the skills he needs to make his way. But make it he will...or die (again) trying!



Title: The Magician Who Rose From Failure: Tales of War and Magic

Creators: Gamei Hitsuji (story), Saika Fushimi (illustrations)

Summary: The Raythefts are an old, minor noble house defined by magical talent and martial service. When six-year-old Arcus Raytheft, firstborn son to the family, proves disappointingly inept at magic, he is stripped of his inheritance and written off by his parents. His adoptive sister Lecia still adores him, but as the new heir, she is forbidden to interact with anyone who might drag her down.

But when one inheritance is lost, fate arranges another: Arcus remembers another life, in a world where science prevails and magic belongs to the realm of fiction. Suddenly endowed with the life experience of a grown man and pressed to find a purpose as his family turns against him, Arcus resolves to find a way to break the laws of magic and Raytheft tradition over his knee!



Source: Press release