Dragon Ball Z Narrator, Voice Actor Doc Harris Dies

(birth name Gilbert Auchinleck) died at Vancouver General Hospital on Saturday morning. Harris had minor surgery last month. He was 76.

Harris began his career in radio broadcasting in Canada in 1966. He was known by names such as "Gil Harris" and "Doc Holiday" before he took on the moniker of Doc Harris .

One of his most iconic roles was as the narrator for the original Ocean Studios English dub for the Dragon Ball Z anime and the first few movies. He voiced other characters as well for the Canadian-produced dub . He was also the voice of Grogar in the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic animated series. Harris had roles in other anime, shows, and games such as Monster Rancher , Mobile Suit Gundam : Encounters in Space , Aegis Defenders , Hulk: The Video Game , and Captain N The Game Master .

Source: Broadcasting Dialogue (Connie Thiessen)