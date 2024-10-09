My Wife is a Little Intimidating Manga's Kurita Aguri Launches New Series

Aguri launches Midari ni Tsukasetcha Narimasen love comedy manga on November 9

The November issue of Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine revealed on Wednesday that Aguri Kurita will launch a new manga titled Midari ni Tsukasetcha Narimasen (Don't Get Recklessly Possessed, or Midari ni Tsukasete wa Narimasen ) in the magazine's next issue on November 9.

The love comedy manga teases the story of an unemployed "Yes Man" and a female university student, and how they "relieve stress."

Image via Amazon Japan © Aguri Kurita, Kodansha

Boku no Oku-san wa Chotto Kowai

Kodansha

Kurita launched the) manga on'swebsite in 2021.will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume on November 13. releases the manga digitally in English.