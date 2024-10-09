News
My Wife is a Little Intimidating Manga's Kurita Aguri Launches New Series
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Aguri launches Midari ni Tsukasetcha Narimasen love comedy manga on November 9
The November issue of Kadokawa's Dragon Age magazine revealed on Wednesday that Aguri Kurita will launch a new manga titled Midari ni Tsukasetcha Narimasen (Don't Get Recklessly Possessed, or Midari ni Tsukasete wa Narimasen) in the magazine's next issue on November 9.
The love comedy manga teases the story of an unemployed "Yes Man" and a female university student, and how they "relieve stress."Kurita launched the My Wife is a Little Intimidating (Boku no Oku-san wa Chotto Kowai) manga on Kodansha's Comic Days website in 2021. Kodansha will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume on November 13. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga digitally in English.
Source: Dragon Age November issue