Arizona's UwU Con Hosts Voice Actors Yoichi Masukawa, Kikuko Inoue, Rie Tanaka, Nobuyuki Hiyama

Event takes place on November 1-3 in Scottsdale, Arizona

Image via UwU Con's website

Arizona's UwU Con event announced on October 4 that it will host voice actors, and

The convention will take place on November 1-3 at WestWorld, North Hall in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Masukawa is perhaps best known for his role as Rock Lee in the Naruto franchise .

Inoue has been voicing anime characters since the late 80s, voicing numerous iconic characters, including Kasumi Tendo in Ranma ½ , Belldandy in Oh My Goddess! , Chitose in Chobits , Lust in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Minerva Orland in Fairy Tail , Sanae Furukawa in Clannad , The Boss from Metal Gear Solid 3 , Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village , I-No in Guilty Gear , Lobelia Carlini in Sakura Wars 3 , and many more.

Tanaka's major anime roles include Strike Witches ' Minna-Dietlinde Wilcke, Hayate the Combat Butler 's Maria, Squid Girl 's Chizuru Aizawa, Time of Eve 's Sammy, Toradora! 's Yuri Koigakubo, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed 's Lacus Clyne, Chobits ' Chii, Rozen Maiden 's Suigintō, Girls und Panzer 's Maho Nishizumi, The Garden of Sinners ' Kirie Fujō, the Precure franchise 's Hikari Kujō/Shiny Luminous, Hyperdimension Neptunia 's Neptune/Purple Heart, and Persona 3 's Mitsuru Kirijō.

Hiyama has voiced characters in such anime as Kill la Kill (Uzu Sanageyama), Yū Yū Hakusho (Hiei), The Brave Express Might Gaine (Maito Senpūji), B't X (Teppei), GaoGaiGar: King of the Braves (Gai Shishiô), Initial D: Extra Stage (Takeshi Nakazato), Mobile Suit Gundam Seed (Muruta Azrael), Godannar (Tetsuya Kouji), Genshiken (Harunobu Madarame), Gurren Lagann (Viral), Highschool of the Dead (Kōta Hirano), My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU (Yoshiteru Zaimokuza), and Fate/Apocrypha (Darnic Prestone Yggdmillennia), among others. He also provided the voice for Link in video games The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask .

Source: UwU Con's website