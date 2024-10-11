Sk8 the Infinity OVA Reveals March 19 Release with Theatrical Premiere on January 24

The official X/Twitter account for the Sk8 the Infinity anime project revealed on Saturday a new visual, commercial, and March 19 release date for the new original video anime ( OVA ) Sk8 the Infinity Extra Part . The OVA will also get an early theatrical screening on January 24 for a limited time across 10 theaters in Japan.

The four episodes within the OVA are titled "Ame to Neko Conbini Ice Soda Aji," "Maji de Maji ni Nareru Koto," "Morning Routine," and "Ganbare Hiromi-chan!"

The main staff from the first season that aired in January 2021 is returning for the) is returning to direct the original anime at, and) is overseeing the series scripts.(Basilisk,) is again designing the characters.

The original anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race with no rules at an abandoned mine. Langa, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."

The anime premiered on ABC TV and TV Asahi 's " Animazing !!!" programming block in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and began streaming an English dub in February 2021.

The anime is getting a second season.