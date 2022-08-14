New Sk8 the Infinity Anime Is New Original Video Anime, 2nd Season

Season 1's main staff returns

The Sk8 the Infinity Week Special Event revealed in Okinawa on Sunday that the previously announced new Sk8 the Infinity anime project is an original video anime and a second season.

The main staff from the first season that aired in January 2021 is returning:

The original anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race with no rules at an abandoned mine. Langa, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."

Hiroko Utsumi ( Banana Fish , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Free! Eternal Summer ) directed the original anime at BONES , and Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) wrote and oversaw the series scripts. Michinori Chiba (Basilisk, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) designed the characters and Ryō Takahashi ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) composed the music.

The anime premiered on ABC TV and TV Asahi 's "ANiMAZiNG!!!" programming block on January 9, 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and began streaming an English dub that February.

Source: Comic Natalie