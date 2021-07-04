Sk8 the Infinity Anime Gets New Anime Project, 2 Stage Plays

Plays to run in December, January

The evening session of the "Sk8 Masquerade of Love" event announced on Sunday that the Sk8 the Infinity anime is spawning a new anime project and a two-part stage play production. The anime's official website and Twitter account will announce more details on the new anime project in the future. The first Sk8 The Stage play will open this December, and the second play will open next January.

The original anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race with no rules at an abandoned mine. Langa, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."

Hiroko Utsumi ( Banana Fish , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Free! Eternal Summer ) directed the original anime at BONES , and Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) wrote and oversaw the series scripts. Michinori Chiba (Basilisk, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) designed the characters and Ryō Takahashi ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) composed the music.

The anime premiered on ABC TV and TV Asahi 's "ANiMAZiNG!!!" programming block on January 9. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and began streaming an English dub in February.

Images © BONES , Hiroko Utsumi / Project SK ∞

Sources: "Sk8 Masquerade of Love" event, email correspondence