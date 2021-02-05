Funimation Announces Sk8 the Infinity Anime's English Dub, Cast

Funimation announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the English dub for Sk8 the Infinity , the original anime project from director Hiroko Utsumi ( Banana Fish , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Free! Eternal Summer ) and animation studio BONES ( Eureka Seven , My Hero Academia ), on Saturday.

The company revealed the English dub cast:

Kyle Phillips and Christopher Wehkamp are directing the English dub . Alyssa Dumas is the ADR engineer, and Neal Malley is the ADR Mixer. Leah Clark and Jeramey Kraatz are writing the English script.

The anime premiered on ABC TV and TV Asahi 's "ANiMAZiNG!!!" programming block on January 9. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race with no rules at an abandoned mine. Langa, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."

Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Michinori Chiba (Basilisk, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is designing the characters. Ryō Takahashi ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) is composing the music.

Rapper Rude-α ( Dr. Stone ending theme) performs the show's opening theme song "Paradise." Yūri performs the show's ending theme song "Infinity." Yūsuke performs an insert song for the character Reki titled "Seize the Moment!!." Additionally, Ash da Hero is performing an insert song for the character Langa titled "Dimensions of the Wind."

