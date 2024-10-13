Soborou's 'Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!?' Manga Ends on October 21

Manga resumed from 4-year hiatus on August 19

Nande Koko ni Sensei ga!?

This year's 46th issue of'srevealed on Friday that's) manga will end in the next issue on October 21.

The manga went on hiatus in August 2020 due to the author's sudden illness, and returned on August 19.

BookWalker Global is partnering with Kodansha USA Publishing to exclusively release the series digitally in English, and it describes the story of the first volume:

Teacher...wh-what are you doing here? You're not allowed here, and moreover... Well, yes, I can see that you're having a problem, but you really should... Wait, why are your clothes coming off? Wh-what's happening??? Wait a second... Why the hell are you here, Teacher!?

Soborou launched the erotic romantic comedy manga in 2016. Before that, Soborou published the manga as a series of one-shots under the title Golden Times . Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2017, and the 11th volume in November 2020. Kodansha also publishes the manga digitally on the YanMaga Web site.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019 and an OVA episode that released in December 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll . Sentai Filmworks also streamed an English dub and released the anime uncensored on home video.

Writer Shigemitsu Harada and Soborou 's Love and Peace manga ended in October 2023. The duo launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in August 2022. Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume on December 15.