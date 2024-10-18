Hazure Skill "Kinomi Master" TV Anime Reveals Teaser Video, Cast, Staff, January 2025 Debut

Key visual also revealed

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Hanyuu and Air Matsukoto 's Hazure Skill "Kinomi Master": Skill no Mi (Tabetara Shinu) wo Mugen ni Taberareru Yо̄ ni Natta Ken ni Tsuite (Useless Skill "Nut Master": How I Gained the Ability to Eat Unlimited Skill Fruits [Without Dying]) manga, based on Hanyuu 's original novels of the same name, revealed the show's teaser promotional video, cast, staff, visual, and January 2025 debut on Friday.

Ryuichi Kimura ( Aikatsu! , Kemono Friends 2 ) is directing the anime as Asahi Production . Gigaemon Ichikawa ( PuniRunes , A Galaxy Next Door ) is overseeing the series scripts, Risa Miyadani ( Aikatsu! Planet ) and Yasuka Ōtaki ( A Galaxy Next Door ) are designing the characters, and Selin is composing the music.

The anime will star:

The fantasy story follows a boy named Light, who wants to be the greatest adventurer. He and his friend Lena eat skill fruits, which results in death if eaten more than once. Lena gains the Sword Saint skill and quickly becomes an S-rank adventurer, while Light gets the useless Nut Master skill, which only helps for nut farming. One day, Light accidentally eats a second skill fruit. However, instead of dying, he gains a second skill, Sword Saint.

Hanyuu debuted the novel on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in May 2020. The light novel series debuted in May 2022 with illustrations by Yasutaka Isegawa .

Air Matsukoto launched the manga based on Hanyuu 's story with original character designs by Isegawa in July 2021 in Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius . Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on June 7.

