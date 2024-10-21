Kōji Miura's Blue Box Manga Gets Novel Adaptation on December 4

© Kōji Miura, Shueisha

This year's 47th issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that'smanga will get a novel adaptation titledPrologue), slated for release on December 4. Miura and Nanao are writing the novel, which will include stories about the characters before the manga's main story.

Miura first published the story as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. The magazine started the manga's serialization in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on October 4. Viz Media published the manga's 12th volume physically on October 1. The manga has more than 5 million copies in circulation.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn ... And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports and youth!

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3. Netflix streams the anime as it airs. The series will air in two consecutive cours (quarters of a year).

