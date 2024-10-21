×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Lupin III: Part II & Ultraman Singer Noboru Kimura Dies at 72

posted on by Anita Tai
Singer known for theme songs for Barefoot Gen, Thunderbirds 2086

illustration.png
Image via Noboru Kimura's X/Twitter

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Noboru Kimura announced on Monday that the singer-songwriter died in mid-October. He was 72. The account stated Kimura had been undergoing medical treatment. The account express gratitude to the fans of the singer, who also performed under the name Harry Kimura.

The singer was known for his performances for the theme songs of Barefoot Gen, Lupin III: Part II, Thunderbirds 2086, Ultraman, Sugata Sanshiro, and Mirai Keisatsu Urashiman among others.

Kimura was also the lead vocalist for the rock band TALIZMAN, which included members Starting Nobuo, Tatsuki Satoshi Ishikawa, Kenzi Zyou Snake, Satoshi Ishii, and Takashi Asano. The band performed a number of theme songs for the Ultraman series throughout the years.

Sources: Noboru Kimura's X/Twitter account, Oricon, Sports Nippon via Hachima Kikō

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives