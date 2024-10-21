News
Lupin III: Part II & Ultraman Singer Noboru Kimura Dies at 72
posted on by Anita Tai
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Noboru Kimura announced on Monday that the singer-songwriter died in mid-October. He was 72. The account stated Kimura had been undergoing medical treatment. The account express gratitude to the fans of the singer, who also performed under the name Harry Kimura.
The singer was known for his performances for the theme songs of Barefoot Gen, Lupin III: Part II, Thunderbirds 2086, Ultraman, Sugata Sanshiro, and Mirai Keisatsu Urashiman among others.
Kimura was also the lead vocalist for the rock band TALIZMAN, which included members Starting Nobuo, Tatsuki Satoshi Ishikawa, Kenzi Zyou Snake, Satoshi Ishii, and Takashi Asano. The band performed a number of theme songs for the Ultraman series throughout the years.
Sources: Noboru Kimura's X/Twitter account, Oricon, Sports Nippon via Hachima Kikō