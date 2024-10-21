Lupin III: Part II & Ultraman Singer Noboru Kimura Dies at 72

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Noboru Kimura announced on Monday that the singer-songwriter died in mid-October. He was 72. The account stated Kimura had been undergoing medical treatment. The account express gratitude to the fans of the singer, who also performed under the name Harry Kimura .

The singer was known for his performances for the theme songs of Barefoot Gen , Lupin III: Part II , Thunderbirds 2086 , Ultraman , Sugata Sanshiro , and Mirai Keisatsu Urashiman among others.

Kimura was also the lead vocalist for the rock band TALIZMAN , which included members Starting Nobuo, Tatsuki Satoshi Ishikawa, Kenzi Zyou Snake, Satoshi Ishii, and Takashi Asano . The band performed a number of theme songs for the Ultraman series throughout the years.

