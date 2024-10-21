Samurai Harem's Yuu Minamoto Launches New Manga

Watashi-tachi wa Kakechigatteiru debuted on October 17

Yuu Minamoto debuted a new series Watashi-tachi wa Kakechigatteiru (We're at Odds with Each Other) on Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross platform on October 17.

The story follows the shy and elegant "Idomu" Takaku, who becomes interested in his beautiful classmate Hazuki Shinohara, who sits beside him in class. She seems to keep everyone else at a distance, but the truth is that she has no idea how to communicate with others. Hazuki is secretly interested in Idomu as well, but the two have no idea how to communicate their feelings to each other.

Minamoto ended the Kasen Kōshu Yawa: Sono Reijin, Kōkyū no Yami o Kiru (The Night Tale of Princess Kasen: That Beauty, Cuts Through the Darkness of the Palace) manga on February 6. Minamoto debuted the manga in 2019, based on author Tōko Kisaki and illustrator Roro Kamijō 's light novel series, which began in 2018. Akita Publishing shipped the first compiled book volume in November 2020. The sixth volume shipped on April 16.

Minamoto ended the Haken no Ninja Akabane (Temp Ninja Akabane) manga on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in March 2023. Minamoto launched the manga in Manga Cross in July 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth and final volume in June 2023.

Tokyopop published Minamoto's Samurai Harem: Asu no Yoichi manga in North America, while Sentai Filmworks and Section23 Films released the Asu no Yoichi! anime. Minamoto and Bamboo Blade writer Masahiro Totsuka launched their Haru Polish manga about a high-school girl in a swordfighting club in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2011, and ended it in November 2012.

Source: Champion Cross